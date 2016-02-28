The Spirit of Memphis Quartet
The Spirit of Memphis Quartet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2ccc56ab-52d2-42cd-91e1-bdd1645a5e91
Tracks
Sort by
Every Time I Feel The Spirit
The Spirit of Memphis Quartet
Every Time I Feel The Spirit
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Every Time I Feel The Spirit
Last played on
Here i am do lord send me
The Spirit of Memphis Quartet
Here i am do lord send me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Here i am do lord send me
Last played on
Voo-Doo-Ism
The Spirit of Memphis Quartet
Voo-Doo-Ism
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Voo-Doo-Ism
Last played on
If It Ain't One Thing It's Another
The Spirit of Memphis Quartet
If It Ain't One Thing It's Another
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Atomic Telephone
The Spirit of Memphis Quartet
Atomic Telephone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Atomic Telephone
Last played on
If I Should Miss Heaven
The Spirit of Memphis Quartet
If I Should Miss Heaven
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If I Should Miss Heaven
Last played on
Walking With Jesus
The Spirit of Memphis Quartet
Walking With Jesus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Walking With Jesus
Last played on
Artist Links
Back to artist