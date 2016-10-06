Jean ShepherdAmerican storyteller, radio and TV personality, writer and actor. Born 26 July 1921. Died 16 October 1999
Jean Shepherd
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1921-07-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2cc6a3be-b1cb-4e7c-bbb8-c6a76181857c
Jean Shepherd Biography (Wikipedia)
Jean Parker Shepherd, Jr. (July 26, 1921 – October 16, 1999) was an American storyteller, radio and TV personality, writer and actor. He was often referred to by the nickname Shep. With a career that spanned decades, Shepherd is known to modern audiences for the film A Christmas Story (1983), which he narrated and co-scripted, based on his own semi-autobiographical stories.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jean Shepherd Tracks
Sort by
Twice The Lovin' (In Half The Time)
Jean Shepherd
Twice The Lovin' (In Half The Time)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Twice The Lovin' (In Half The Time)
Last played on
A Satisfied Mind
Jean Shepherd
A Satisfied Mind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Satisfied Mind
Last played on
Magiya
Jean Shepherd
Magiya
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Magiya
Last played on
Jean Shepherd Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist