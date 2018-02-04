Judy Henske
1936-12-20
Judy Henske Biography (Wikipedia)
Judith A. Henske (born December 20, 1936 in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin) is an American singer and songwriter, once known as "the Queen of the Beatniks".[citation needed]
Judy Henske Performances & Interviews
Judy Henske Tracks
Wade In The Water
Judy Henske
Wade In The Water
Wade In The Water
High Flying Bird
Judy Henske
High Flying Bird
High Flying Bird
Lilac Wine
Judy Henske
Lilac Wine
Lilac Wine
Blues Chase Up A Rabbit
Judy Henske
Blues Chase Up A Rabbit
Blues Chase Up A Rabbit
Buckeye Jim
Judy Henske
Buckeye Jim
Buckeye Jim
Empty Bed Syndrome
Judy Henske
Empty Bed Syndrome
Empty Bed Syndrome
Lullaby
Judy Henske
Lullaby
Lullaby
Bye Bye Blackbird
Judy Henske
Bye Bye Blackbird
Bye Bye Blackbird
Farewell
Judy Henske
Farewell
Farewell
Charity
Judy Henske
Charity
Charity
Raiders
Judy Henske
Raiders
Raiders
The Three Ravens
Judy Henske
The Three Ravens
The Three Ravens
St. Nicholas Hall
Judy Henske
St. Nicholas Hall
St. Nicholas Hall
Horse On A Stick
Judy Henske
Horse On A Stick
Horse On A Stick
Snowblind
Jerry Yester
Snowblind
Snowblind
Salvation Army Song
Judy Henske
Salvation Army Song
Salvation Army Song
Baltimore Oriole
Judy Henske
Baltimore Oriole
Baltimore Oriole
Till The Real Things Comes Along
Judy Henske
Till The Real Things Comes Along
Till The Real Things Comes Along
Let the Good Times Roll
Judy Henske
Let the Good Times Roll
Let the Good Times Roll
Saved
Judy Henske
Saved
Saved
Nobody Knows (live)
Judy Henske
Nobody Knows (live)
Nobody Knows (live)
Betty And Dupree
Judy Henske
Betty And Dupree
Betty And Dupree
Columbus Stockade
Judy Henske
Columbus Stockade
Columbus Stockade
Road To Nowhere
Judy Henske
Road To Nowhere
Road To Nowhere
Snowblind
Judy Henske
Snowblind
Snowblind
