Afenginn, which means intoxication and strength in old norse, is a post-classical/nordic folk music band formed in Copenhagen in 2002.

Composer and band-leader Kim Rafael Nyberg creates inquisitive and imaginative pieces that take an anarchic approach to traditional musical structures. Their compositions range from lyrical, picturesque and programme music-like pieces to jagged up-tempo numbers in odd time signatures, always with the special rhythmic and melodic finesse which characterizes Afenginn.

Performing with artists such as Frank London from the Klezmatics and doing performances with symphony orchestra, Afenginn has always been ambitious for new adventures. Another big-scale project was the ballet SOMA - a large scale modern ballet project created in 2010 at Bellevue Teatret in Copenhagen with the Cross Connection Ballet Company, based on Afenginn's music.

Afenginn has received rave concert and album reviews, music awards and grants. Among other things, the group participated in the "Young Elite" 2009-2011 program initiated by the Danish Arts Council for talented ambitious musicians. In 2012 the production Decenniale was set up at Husets Teater in Copenhagen, celebrating the 10th anniversary of Afenginn, featuring guest musicians, scenography, actor and choir.