The Fifth EstateFormed 1964
The Fifth Estate
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1964
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2cc14bcf-c7c6-4fb0-a214-8b45ffc88340
The Fifth Estate Biography (Wikipedia)
The Fifth Estate, formerly known as The D-Men, is an American rock band formed in 1963 in Stamford, Connecticut.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Fifth Estate Tracks
Sort by
Ding Dong The Witch Is Dead
The Fifth Estate
Ding Dong The Witch Is Dead
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ding Dong The Witch Is Dead
Last played on
The Fifth Estate Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist