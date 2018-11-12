DrugstoreUK dream pop band. Formed 1993
Drugstore
1993
Drugstore Biography
Drugstore are a London-based alternative and dream pop band, led by Brazilian singer-songwriter and bassist Isabel Monteiro (born 9 September 1965, São Paulo, Brazil), formed with Dave Hunter (later replaced by Daron Robinson) on guitar and Mike Chylinski on drums.
The band's name is taken from the 1989 Gus Van Sant film Drugstore Cowboy.
Drugstore Tracks
Solitary Party Groover
Drugstore
Solitary Party Groover
Solitary Party Groover
El President
Drugstore
El President
El President
The Funeral - Reading Festival 1996
Drugstore
The Funeral - Reading Festival 1996
The Funeral - Reading Festival 1996
Black Star - Reading Festival 1996
Drugstore
Black Star - Reading Festival 1996
Black Star - Reading Festival 1996
Super Glider - Reading Festival 1996
Drugstore
Super Glider - Reading Festival 1996
Super Glider - Reading Festival 1996
Favourite Sinner - Reading Festival 1996
Drugstore
Favourite Sinner - Reading Festival 1996
Devil - Reading Festival 1996
Drugstore
Devil - Reading Festival 1996
Devil - Reading Festival 1996
Solitary Part Groover - Reading Festival 1996
Drugstore
Solitary Part Groover - Reading Festival 1996
Mondo Cane - Reading Festival 1996
Drugstore
Mondo Cane - Reading Festival 1996
Mondo Cane - Reading Festival 1996
Say Hello- Reading Festival 1996
Drugstore
Say Hello- Reading Festival 1996
Say Hello- Reading Festival 1996
Fader
Drugstore
Fader
Fader
Solitary Party Groover - BBC Session 1995
Drugstore
Solitary Party Groover - BBC Session 1995
Solitary Party Groover - BBC Session 1995
Accelerate
Drugstore
Accelerate
Accelerate
Fader - BBC Session 1995
Drugstore
Fader - BBC Session 1995
Fader - BBC Session 1995
Sugar Sugar (BBC Session 14th June 1995)
Drugstore
Sugar Sugar (BBC Session 14th June 1995)
Sugar Sugar (BBC Session 14th June 1995)
Modern Pleasure (BBC Session 14th June 1995)
Drugstore
Modern Pleasure (BBC Session 14th June 1995)
Fader (BBC Session 14th June 1995)
Drugstore
Fader (BBC Session 14th June 1995)
Fader (BBC Session 14th June 1995)
Morden Pleasure - BBC Session 1995
Drugstore
Morden Pleasure - BBC Session 1995
Morden Pleasure - BBC Session 1995
