Walter DavisAmerican blues singer and pianist. Born 1 March 1912. Died 22 October 1963
Walter Davis
1912-03-01
Walter Davis Biography (Wikipedia)
Walter Davis (March 1, 1911 or 1912 – October 22, 1963) was an African-American blues singer, pianist, and songwriter who was one of the most prolific blues recording artists from the early 1930s to the early 1950s.
Davis had a rich singing voice that was as expressive as the best of the Delta blues vocalists. His best-known recording, a version of the train blues standard "Sunnyland Blues", released in 1931, is more notable for the warmth and poignancy of his singing than for his piano playing. His best-known songs included "Come Back Baby", "Ashes in My Whiskey" and "Blue Blues". Davis was sometimes billed as "Hooker Joe".
He was unrelated to the jazz pianist Walter Davis, Jr.
Walter Davis Tracks
