Electrik Red is a contemporary R&B girl group comprising Kyndra "Binkie" Reevey, Lesley Lewis, Naomi Allen and Sarah Rosete. The members began their individual careers as back-up dancers in New York City and Toronto. The group formed in 2005 and signed with Def Jam Recordings in 2008. Their music is mainly written and produced by songwriter The-Dream and his production partner Tricky Stewart.