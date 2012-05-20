Hip ParadeFormed 2008
Hip Parade
2008
Hip Parade Biography (Wikipedia)
Hip Parade are a Scottish pop band from Glasgow, who formed in 2008. They are best known for supporting The Stereophonics on their 2010 UK arena tour and appearing on Channel 4's Orange Unsigned Act. The band have appeared twice at Scotland’s premier festival T in the Park and also appeared on the main stage of RockNess Festival in 2010.
Hip Parade Tracks
Catastrophe
Hip Parade
Catastrophe
Talk To Me
Hip Parade
Talk To Me
Katie Goes Dancing/Last Chance
Hip Parade
Katie Goes Dancing/Last Chance
