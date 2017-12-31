Plummet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2cb649f7-aefa-435c-b653-f4d5cb15b03b
Plummet Biography (Wikipedia)
Plummet was an American trance duo from Orlando, Florida. The act consisted of producer/remixer Eric B. Muniz (aka DJ X) and female vocalist Cheramy Burgess. Burgess died in 2015.
They came to prominence in 2003 with their club cover version of Plumb's "Damaged", which took on a life of its own when it became a hit in Europe, peaking at number 12 in the UK Singles Chart.
The duo later saw success on home soil in the United States. Their covers of Sade's "Cherish The Day" in 2004, and Paul Simon's "50 Ways to Leave Your Lover" (also the name of their debut album) in 2005, became hits on the Billboard Hot Dance Airplay chart. "Cherish The Day" also reached #35 in the UK chart.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Plummet Tracks
Sort by
Damaged
Plummet
Damaged
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btf1v.jpglink
Damaged
Last played on
Cherish The Day (Antillas Remix)
Plummet
Cherish The Day (Antillas Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cherish The Day (Antillas Remix)
Last played on
Damaged (2001)
Plummet
Damaged (2001)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Damaged (2001)
Last played on
Damaged (Dj Kue Remix)
Plummet
Damaged (Dj Kue Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Damaged (Dj Kue Remix)
Last played on
Plummet Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist