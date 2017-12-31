Plummet was an American trance duo from Orlando, Florida. The act consisted of producer/remixer Eric B. Muniz (aka DJ X) and female vocalist Cheramy Burgess. Burgess died in 2015.

They came to prominence in 2003 with their club cover version of Plumb's "Damaged", which took on a life of its own when it became a hit in Europe, peaking at number 12 in the UK Singles Chart.

The duo later saw success on home soil in the United States. Their covers of Sade's "Cherish The Day" in 2004, and Paul Simon's "50 Ways to Leave Your Lover" (also the name of their debut album) in 2005, became hits on the Billboard Hot Dance Airplay chart. "Cherish The Day" also reached #35 in the UK chart.