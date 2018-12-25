SmilerBritish hip-hop artist Joseph Bartlett-Vanderpuye. Born 9 August 1985
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br2hl.jpg
1985-08-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2cb5f379-cc40-4911-8ea2-bffd8b8ecbf0
Smiler Tracks
1Xtra Christmas All-Stars - Let It Snow (feat. Vernon Kay & Starboy Nathan)
Mr Bigz
Brand New Style
Smiler
Stand Your Ground (Edit)
Smiler
Sweet Sixteen
Smiler
Smiler Links
