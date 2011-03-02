Hyun Jun (주현준, born January 2, 1987), better known as June, is a solo R&B singer under Sony Music Japan. He is Korean by birth, but is a performer in Japan. So far, he has released three singles and most recently a mini-album. His first single "Baby It's You" was used as the ninth ending theme for the anime Bleach. His second single, "Pride of Tomorrow", was the second ending theme for the anime D.Gray-Man.