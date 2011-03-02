JUNEKorean singer. Born 2 January 1987
Hyun Jun (주현준, born January 2, 1987), better known as June, is a solo R&B singer under Sony Music Japan. He is Korean by birth, but is a performer in Japan. So far, he has released three singles and most recently a mini-album. His first single "Baby It's You" was used as the ninth ending theme for the anime Bleach. His second single, "Pride of Tomorrow", was the second ending theme for the anime D.Gray-Man.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
