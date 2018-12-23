Vika JigulinaMoldovan-Romanian music producer, singer, and disc jockey. Born 18 February 1986
Vika Jigulina
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1986-02-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2cb3ebf3-09fb-45fe-8267-9a45d15796df
Vika Jigulina Biography (Wikipedia)
Vika Jigulina (born Victoria Corneva; February 18, 1986) is a Moldovan-born Romanian music producer, singer, and disc jockey.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Vika Jigulina Tracks
Sort by
Stereo Love (feat. Vika Jigulina)
Edward Maya
Stereo Love (feat. Vika Jigulina)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stereo Love (feat. Vika Jigulina)
Last played on
Stereo Love (Massive Drum Remix) (feat. Vika Jigulina)
Edward Maya
Stereo Love (Massive Drum Remix) (feat. Vika Jigulina)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stereo Love (Massive Drum Remix) (feat. Vika Jigulina)
Last played on
Stereo Love (feat. Vika Jigulina)
Edward Maya
Stereo Love (feat. Vika Jigulina)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bw8cw.jpglink
Stereo Love (feat. Vika Jigulina)
Last played on
Vika Jigulina Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
"Nothing we say to each other means anything" - why Wiley hasn't seen Dizzee in 16 years
-
Wiley: "Reading what my dad wrote about me made me cry"
-
Why was JME was so important to Wiley rediscovering Grime?
-
Wiley
-
Skepta and Wiley had a good night at the NME Awards
-
‘This title means a lot to me’ - Wiley on being ‘The Godfather’
-
Wiley Interview
-
10 Moments That Made Wiley: Wiley talks about how he is 'over' Glastonbury
-
Wiley - 1Xtra Live 2016 Highlights
-
‘The people who built the pyramids didn’t brag about it’ – Wiley
Back to artist