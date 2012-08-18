Stoney & MeatloafFormed 1971. Disbanded 1971
Stoney & Meatloaf
1971
Stoney & Meatloaf Biography (Wikipedia)
Stoney & Meatloaf is a duet of singer Meat Loaf and Stoney (Shaun Murphy). They released one self-titled album in 1971. Meat Loaf and Murphy had met previously in the Detroit music scene, and then performed with the Detroit cast of Hair. Meat Loaf, whose name was styled "Meatloaf" on the album, had a minor hit "What You See Is What You Get".
Lady Be Mine
Lady Be Mine
Last played on
