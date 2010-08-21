NASA is a Swedish synthpop band fronted by Patrik Henzel and Martin Thors. They debuted in 1983 with a song for a Swedish film. In 1985 they had a Swedish top ten hit "Paula". In the 1980s, the band had little success outside of Sweden. A planned US album was recorded, but then shelved by Columbia Records. They continued to have numerous hit singles in their home country of Sweden. They were basically defunct for most of the 1990s, but had a resurgence with the album Remembering the Future in 1999.