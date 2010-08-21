NASASwedish synth-pop group
NASA
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2cb0d013-1956-4ac2-978c-87be896177f1
NASA Biography (Wikipedia)
NASA is a Swedish synthpop band fronted by Patrik Henzel and Martin Thors. They debuted in 1983 with a song for a Swedish film. In 1985 they had a Swedish top ten hit "Paula". In the 1980s, the band had little success outside of Sweden. A planned US album was recorded, but then shelved by Columbia Records. They continued to have numerous hit singles in their home country of Sweden. They were basically defunct for most of the 1990s, but had a resurgence with the album Remembering the Future in 1999.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
NASA Tracks
Sort by
Chase The Devil
NASA
Chase The Devil
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chase The Devil
Last played on
NASA Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist