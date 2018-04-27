Oliver Dene Jones (born 1 June 1986), known as Skream, is an English electronic music producer based in Croydon. Skream was an early and influential exponent of the dubstep genre. After producing several singles, he released his first full-length album, Skream!, in 2006.

Skream and longtime collaborators Artwork and Benga co-founded a music group called Magnetic Man. Their debut album, Magnetic Man was released in 2010.

In July 2011, Jones had his first child, a son.

Jones is the brother of jungle DJ Hijak.