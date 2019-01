Evangeline was an American country music band initially composed of Kathleen Stieffel (guitar, vocals), Sharon Leger (bass guitar, washboard, vocals), Beth McKee (keyboards, accordion, vocals), Rhonda Lohmeyer (lead guitar), Nancy Buchan (fiddle, mandolin), and Dudley Fruge (drums). They recorded two studio albums — a 1992 self-titled debut and 1994's French Quarter Moon — for Margaritaville Records, an MCA Records subsidiary owned by Jimmy Buffett.

