Evangeline80s/90s New Orleans country band. Formed 1988. Disbanded 1996
Evangeline
1988
Evangeline Biography (Wikipedia)
Evangeline was an American country music band initially composed of Kathleen Stieffel (guitar, vocals), Sharon Leger (bass guitar, washboard, vocals), Beth McKee (keyboards, accordion, vocals), Rhonda Lohmeyer (lead guitar), Nancy Buchan (fiddle, mandolin), and Dudley Fruge (drums). They recorded two studio albums — a 1992 self-titled debut and 1994's French Quarter Moon — for Margaritaville Records, an MCA Records subsidiary owned by Jimmy Buffett.
Evangeline Tracks
You In Blue
Evangeline
You In Blue
You In Blue
French Quarter Moon
Evangeline
French Quarter Moon
French Quarter Moon
Am I a Fool?
Evangeline
Am I a Fool?
Am I a Fool?
Carrying A Torch
Evangeline
Carrying A Torch
Carrying A Torch
