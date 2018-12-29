Richard Rodney BennettEnglish composer. Born 29 March 1936. Died 24 December 2012
Richard Rodney Bennett was born into a musical family in Broadstairs, Kent, in 1936, and began composing as a child. Informal sessions with the pioneering British serialist Elisabeth Lutyens aroused in him an interest in the avant-garde which was left unsatisfied by the traditional teaching of Lennox Berkeley and Howard Ferguson at the Royal Academy of Music, but assuaged by visits to the Darmstadt summer schools, and a two-year period of study in Paris with Pierre Boulez.
In the music he wrote after returning to Britain, Bennett drew back from the complexity associated with European modernism, instead adopting what Stephen Walsh has called 'a neo-Romantic serialism' - finding an expressive voice not always associated with the formal limits of '12-tone' composition. This proved well suited to operatic composition, and Bennett had considerable success in the 1960s with two operas for the Sadler's Wells company (later English National Opera), The Mines of Sulphur and A Penny for a Song Ð though after Victory, presented by the Royal Opera in 1970, he abandoned the medium.
He also composed numerous works in a wide range of other genres, including a full-length ballet, Isadora, two major choral and orchestral works, Epithalamion and Spells, three symphonies, concertos and concertante pieces for many different instruments, chamber works, song-cycles and instrumental solos.
Meanwhile he was pursuing several parallel careers with equal flair: as a prolific composer of scores for feature films, three of which have been nominated for Academy Awards; as a concert pianist, notably in duos with the pianist Susan Bradshaw, the soprano Jane Manning and the horn player Barry Tuckwell; and as a jazz performer, at first partnering singers, later also as a solo cabaret artist. He has also composed concert works in a true jazz idiom - most famously the 1964 Jazz Calendar, later adopted as a ballet score.
Bennett used to consider the different strands of his compositional activity - concert music, film music, jazz and (yet another area of expertise) simple music for young performers - as entirely separate from one another. But the direct contact with audiences which his cabaret performances brought him encouraged him to reach out to the general music-lover. And since the late 1980s he has been writing concert works in a freely tonal idiom, often with an element of 'crossover', which has proved to be of broad popular appeal.
Richard Rodney Bennett has lived in New York City since 1979, but remains a British citizen. He was appointed CBE in 1977, and knighted in 1998.
Sherlock Holmes in New York (1975) - Holmes
Puer Nobis
Celebration for Orchestra
Liza (Show Girl)
Sea Change
Little jazz bird arr Bennett
Yanks (1979) - Main Title
Porgy and Bess (Act 3, Sc 3: Oh, Bess, oh where's my Bess?)
Lady Caroline Lamb - Elegy for viola and orchestra (1972 Digital Remaster): II.
Wait til you see her (By Jupiter)
The Bird's Lament; The Lark (The Aviary)
Partita for orchestra
Serenade for orchestra
Symphony no. 2
Concerto for Stan Getz for Tenor Saxophone and Orchestra
Concerto for Stan Getz for Tenor Saxophone and Orchestra
The man I love (The George Gershwin Songbook for piano)
Elegy for Miles Davis (Movement 2, Concerto for trumpet and wind orchestra)
Four Piece Suite: i. Samba Triste
Murder on the Orient Express - music from the film (arr. Lindup)
Up with the lark
Puer Nobis
Partita: i) Intrada. Allegro giocoso
Far from the Madding Crowd
Partita (1st mvt)
Nicole's Theme from Tender is the night
Murder on the Orient Express: The Orient Express
Songs before sleep
Partita: 3rd mvt Finale
One Equal Music
Concerto For Stan Getz: ii. Elegy
Songs before Sleep (No 6, There was an old woman)
Celebration
I wonder as I wander
Murder on the Orient Express: Waltz
I never went away
I didn't know what time it was
Promenade 'Walking the Dog'
Billion Dollar Brain - End Titles
Symphony no. 3
Marimba Concerto
Sinfonietta
Summer music
Nobody else but me (Show Boat)
Fools Fall In Love
Murder on the Orient Express (1974): Entr'acte
Proms 1989: Prom 10
Proms 1976: Prom 42
Proms 1975: Prom 47
Proms 1968: Prom 47
