The Riptide MovementIrish band. Formed 2006
The Riptide Movement
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0360233.jpg
2006
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2ca8b67f-1d6c-46c0-bf4c-b371e09df476
The Riptide Movement Biography (Wikipedia)
The Riptide Movement are an Irish rock band formed in Dublin, Ireland in 2006 by vocalist and guitarist Mal Tuohy, guitarist John Dalton, bassist and harmonica player Gerry Mc Garry and drummer Gar Byrne.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Riptide Movement Performances & Interviews
The Riptide Movement Tracks
Sort by
Plastic Oceans
The Riptide Movement
Plastic Oceans
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0360233.jpglink
Plastic Oceans
Last played on
It All Works Out
The Riptide Movement
It All Works Out
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0360233.jpglink
It All Works Out
Last played on
Keep On Keepin' On
The Riptide Movement
Keep On Keepin' On
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0360233.jpglink
Keep On Keepin' On
Last played on
Animal (The Quay Sessions, 22 Oct 2015)
The Riptide Movement
Animal (The Quay Sessions, 22 Oct 2015)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0360233.jpglink
Animal
The Riptide Movement
Animal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0360233.jpglink
Animal
Last played on
All Works Out (The Quay Sessions) 22 October 2015)
The Riptide Movement
All Works Out (The Quay Sessions) 22 October 2015)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0360233.jpglink
Keep On Keepin' On (The Quay Sessions) 22 October 2015)
The Riptide Movement
Keep On Keepin' On (The Quay Sessions) 22 October 2015)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0360233.jpglink
The Boy With The Arab Strap (The Quay Sessions) 22 October 2015)
The Riptide Movement
The Boy With The Arab Strap (The Quay Sessions) 22 October 2015)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0360233.jpglink
Getting Through (The Quay Sessions) 22 October 2015)
The Riptide Movement
Getting Through (The Quay Sessions) 22 October 2015)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0360233.jpglink
Skin & Bones (The Quay Sessions) 22 October 2015)
The Riptide Movement
Skin & Bones (The Quay Sessions) 22 October 2015)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0360233.jpglink
You And I
The Riptide Movement
You And I
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vhj01.jpglink
You And I
Last played on
The Riptide Movement Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist