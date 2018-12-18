Sabrina JohnstonBorn 31 December 1970
Sabrina Johnston
1969-12-31
Sabrina Johnston Biography (Wikipedia)
Sabrina Johnston is an American singer, best known for her 1991 club anthem, "Peace", which reached the Top 10 in the UK Singles Chart.
Sabrina Johnston Tracks
Peace
Sabrina Johnston
Peace
Peace
Peace (Brothers In Rhythm Remix)
Sabrina Johnston
Peace (Brothers In Rhythm Remix)
Peace (Brothers In Rhythm Remix)
Peace In The Valley
Sabrina Johnston
Peace In The Valley
