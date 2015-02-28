Tommy TurrentineBorn 22 April 1928. Died 15 May 1997
Tommy Turrentine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1928-04-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2ca514e8-79c2-4720-9402-49cdb97f0b18
Tommy Turrentine Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas Walter Turrentine, Jr. (April 22, 1928 – May 15, 1997) was a swing and hard bop trumpeter of the 1940s to 1960s. He rarely worked as a bandleader, and was known for his work as a sideman with drummer Max Roach and his younger brother, the saxophonist Stanley Turrentine.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tommy Turrentine Tracks
Sort by
The More I See You
Tommy Turrentine
The More I See You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwlp.jpglink
The More I See You
Last played on
Deep Purple
Edward Richley, Granville Hogan, Charles Grayson, Alexander Sample, Blue Mitchell, Stanley Turrentine, Earl Bostic, Earl Bostic, Bob Bueton & Tommy Turrentine
Deep Purple
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwlp.jpglink
Deep Purple
Last played on
Tommy Turrentine Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist