Meadow House is the nom de plume of English musician, instrument builder and composer, Dan Wilson. Meadow House came to prominence after airplay on London's radio station, Resonance FM. His debut album 'Tongue Under a Ton of Nine Volters' was released on the Alcohol Records record label in 2006. He was the winner of the 2007 Arts Foundation fellowship for electroacoustic music. He is known to employ unusual methods of distributing his work, such as leaving cassettes or CDs anonymously in public places.
