Jeff Atmajian (born 1960 in Fresno, California) is an arranger and orchestrator for films. His steady clientele are composers such as James Newton Howard, Marc Shaiman, Rachel Portman, Mark Watters, John Debney and Gabriel Yared. In the past two years Jeff has been pursuing a more high-profile composing career. Recently he scored the 90-minute documentary about the Armenian Genocide called Screamers.

