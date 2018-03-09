Jeff AtmajianBorn 1960
Jeff Atmajian (born 1960 in Fresno, California) is an arranger and orchestrator for films. His steady clientele are composers such as James Newton Howard, Marc Shaiman, Rachel Portman, Mark Watters, John Debney and Gabriel Yared. In the past two years Jeff has been pursuing a more high-profile composing career. Recently he scored the 90-minute documentary about the Armenian Genocide called Screamers.
Katya Remembers (Despite the Falling Snow)
Rachel Portman
Katya Remembers (Despite the Falling Snow)
Katya Remembers (Despite the Falling Snow)
Last played on
Générique de fin (Coco et Igor)
Gabriel Yared
Générique de fin (Coco et Igor)
Générique de fin (Coco et Igor)
Last played on
La Paloma
Sebastián Iradier
La Paloma
La Paloma
Last played on
La cucaracha
Trad.
La cucaracha
La cucaracha
Ensemble
Last played on
Coco et Igor: End Credits
Gabriel Yared
Coco et Igor: End Credits
Coco et Igor: End Credits
Last played on
GABRIEL YARED: Generique de fin (from 'Coco et Igor' soundtrack)
Gabriel Yared
GABRIEL YARED: Generique de fin (from 'Coco et Igor' soundtrack)
GABRIEL YARED: Generique de fin (from 'Coco et Igor' soundtrack)
Last played on
