Helmut ZachariasBorn 27 January 1920. Died 28 February 2002
Helmut Zacharias
1920-01-27
Helmut Zacharias Biography
Helmut Zacharias (27 January 1920 – 28 February 2002) was a German violinist and composer who created over 400 works and sold 14 million records. He also appeared in a number of films, usually playing musicians.
Tokyo Melody
Colonel Bogey
Tokyo Medley
WIENE BLUT (STRAUSS)
Wiener Blut
WINDOWS OF PARIS
Light My Fire
