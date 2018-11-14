Steven BishopAustralian drummer. Born 3 March 1970
Steven Bishop (born 3 March 1970) is an Australian drummer, formerly of Australian band Powderfinger though he left the band before their rise to prominence because of illness. Later, while working in the UK for two years he played in London-based bands. He has since gone on to record and perform with other Brisbane-based bands, including Moonjuice, The Haymakers and The Predators (for which he is also lead vocalist).Later in life Steven had a career in film and television after finishing at Griffith Film School in 2006. He now works in the IT Industry."On the prowl with The Predators" Archived 28 September 2007 at the Wayback Machine., Fasterlouder.com.au, retrieved 8 June 2007</ref>
