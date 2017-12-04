Pete Waterman
1947-01-15
Pete Waterman Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Alan Waterman, OBE (born 15 January 1947) is an English record producer, songwriter, radio and club DJ, television presenter, president of Coventry Bears rugby league club and a keen railway enthusiast. As a member of the Stock Aitken Waterman songwriting team he wrote and produced many hit singles. He is the owner of significant collections of both historic and commercial railway locomotives and rolling stock.
Pete Waterman Performances & Interviews
Pete Waterman: "Justin Biebers no bigger than Kylie Minogue!"
2017-12-04
Pete chats to Michael Ball about his huge success in the music industry.
Pete Waterman: “Justin Biebers no bigger than Kylie Minogue!”
''I literally did the lot'' Simon Cowell on working his first hit Sinitta's So Macho
2016-11-10
An exclusive profile of the man who has dominated the entertainment world in the 21st century, in conversation at his west London home with good friend Jonathan Shalit.
''I literally did the lot'' Simon Cowell on working his first hit Sinitta's So Macho
Pete Waterman in conversation with Simon Mayo
2015-06-17
Pete Waterman joins Simon Mayo to speak about A Life In Song, the retrospective of his career at the Royal Festival Hall.
Pete Waterman in conversation with Simon Mayo
Pete Waterman talks Kylie with Steve Wright
2015-02-16
Pete talks about Kylie's early career on PWL Records, plus trains and pop music today.
Pete Waterman talks Kylie with Steve Wright
Pete Waterman Tracks
