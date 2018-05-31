The Royal Irish RangersFormed 1 July 1968. Disbanded 1992
The Royal Irish Rangers
1968-07-01
The Royal Irish Rangers Biography
The Royal Irish Rangers (27th (Inniskilling), 83rd and 87th) was a regular infantry regiment of the British Army with a relatively short existence, formed in 1968 and later merged with the Ulster Defence Regiment in 1992 to form the Royal Irish Regiment.
It's a Long way To Tipperary
The Royal Irish Rangers
It's a Long way To Tipperary
It's A Long Way To Tipperary
The Band Of The Royal Irish Rangers
It's A Long Way To Tipperary
It's A Long Way To Tipperary
