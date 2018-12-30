Max Troy Barnes (born October 25, 1962) is an American country music singer/songwriter studio musician and producer. He is the son of songwriter Max D. Barnes. He has written songs with sales over 20 million records. He currently writes for Eleven Eleven Music and lives on a ranch near Hendersonville, Tennessee. He and his wife keep a second home in Co. Mayo Ireland.

In March 2018 he received Hot Country TV's award for "2018 International Artist Of The Year"

He attended Hendersonville High School and is listed with notable alumni Carlene Carter and Taylor Swift