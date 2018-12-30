Max T. BarnesBorn 25 October 1962
Max Troy Barnes (born October 25, 1962) is an American country music singer/songwriter studio musician and producer. He is the son of songwriter Max D. Barnes. He has written songs with sales over 20 million records. He currently writes for Eleven Eleven Music and lives on a ranch near Hendersonville, Tennessee. He and his wife keep a second home in Co. Mayo Ireland.
In March 2018 he received Hot Country TV's award for "2018 International Artist Of The Year"
He attended Hendersonville High School and is listed with notable alumni Carlene Carter and Taylor Swift
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Max T. Barnes Tracks
Steamboat
Going Out The Same Way
You're Goin' Out The Same Way You Came In
If I Didn't Have You
You Gotta Be Puttin'
Just Before He Died
The Storms Of Life
Love Me
Lookin' For A Girl
