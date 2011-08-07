Chloë AgnewBorn 9 June 1989
Chloë Agnew
Chloë Agnew Biography (Wikipedia)
Chloë Alexandra Adele Emily Agnew is an Irish singer and songwriter who is an original former member of the Celtic music group Celtic Woman, as well as its youngest member. She comes from Knocklyon, County Dublin where she lived with her mother Adele "Twink" King and younger sister, Naomi. She sings in English, Irish, Latin, Italian, and German. Agnew has a soprano vocal range.
