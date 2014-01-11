Georges TabetBorn 23 January 1905. Died 28 February 1984
Georges Tabet
1905-01-23
Georges Tabet Biography (Wikipedia)
Georges Tabet (1905–1984) was a French Algerian actor, musician and writer. During the 1930s he appeared frequently alongside Jacques Pills.
Georges Tabet Tracks
J aí Laissé Mon Coeur À Paris
J aí Laissé Mon Coeur À Paris
