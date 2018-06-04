Hugo WinterhalterBorn 15 August 1909. Died 17 September 1973
Hugo Winterhalter
1909-08-15
Hugo Winterhalter Biography (Wikipedia)
Hugo Winterhalter (August 15, 1909 – September 17, 1973) was an American easy listening arranger and composer.
Hugo Winterhalter Tracks
Canadian Sunset
Hugo Winterhalter
Canadian Sunset
Canadian Sunset
Last played on
The Naughty Lady of Shady Lane
The Ames Brothers
The Naughty Lady of Shady Lane
The Naughty Lady of Shady Lane
Last played on
Canadian Sunset
Eddie Heywood, Jr.
Canadian Sunset
Canadian Sunset
Last played on
