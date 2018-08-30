Bill HaleyBorn 6 July 1925. Died 9 February 1981
Bill Haley
1925-07-06
Bill Haley Biography (Wikipedia)
William John Clifton Haley (July 6, 1925 – February 9, 1981) was an American rock and roll musician. He is credited by many with first popularizing this form of music in the early 1950s with his group Bill Haley & His Comets and million-selling hits such as "Rock Around the Clock", "See You Later, Alligator", "Shake, Rattle and Roll", "Rocket 88", "Skinny Minnie", and "Razzle Dazzle". He has sold over 60 million records worldwide and has been described as the greatest musical pioneer of the 20th century.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bill Haley Tracks
Jingle Bell Rock
Bill Haley
Jingle Bell Rock
Jingle Bell Rock
Chattanooga Choo Choo
Bill Haley
Chattanooga Choo Choo
Chattanooga Choo Choo
See You Later, Alligator (1956)
Bill Haley
See You Later, Alligator (1956)
See You Later Alligator
Bill Haley
See You Later Alligator
See You Later Alligator
Rock Around the Clock
Bill Haley
Rock Around the Clock
Rock Around the Clock
Rockin Through The Rye
Bill Haley
Rockin Through The Rye
Rockin Through The Rye
See You Later Alligator
Bill Haley
See You Later Alligator
See You Later Alligator
Hot Dog Buddy Buddy
Bill Haley
Hot Dog Buddy Buddy
Hot Dog Buddy Buddy
Corrine Corrina
Bill Haley
Corrine Corrina
Corrine Corrina
I'm Gonna Sit Right Down And Write Myself A Letter
Bill Haley
I'm Gonna Sit Right Down And Write Myself A Letter
Dance With A Dolly
Bill Haley
Dance With A Dolly
Dance With A Dolly
Bill Haley
Hot Dog Buddy Buddy
Bill Haley
Bill Haley
(We Gonna) Rock Around The Clock
Bill Haley
(We Gonna) Rock Around The Clock
Shake Rattle & Roll
Bill Haley
Shake Rattle & Roll
Shake Rattle & Roll
Is It True What They Say About Dixie
Bill Haley
Is It True What They Say About Dixie
Is It True What They Say About Dixie
