D'Influence (also D-Influence and D*Influence) is a British production team and acid jazz band. Formerly of The Echo Label they founded their own label, Freakstreet Records. Original members include Kwame Kwaten, Sarah-Ann Webb, Ed Baden-Powell, and Steve Marston.

They have produced hits for British R&B artists Mark Morrison (Return of the Mack), Shola Ama (Much Love) and Ultra Naté (New Kind of Medicine); remixed for the American hip hop artist Jay-Z ("Wishing on a Star", Bring It On: The Best of Jay-Z); Mick Jagger; Tom Jones and performed live with Icelandic singer-songwriter Björk (Later with Jools Holland).

In 2017, the band regrouped for one-off concerts at various top London clubs and summer festivals in the UK. Reviewing their 'generation-spanning' set at Love Supreme festival, the Financial Times praised 'the slinky, bass-heavy grooves that sustained their success in the 1990s.' Music critic Mike Hobart explains D'Influence 'last played a festival 17 years ago, their current revival coming about after a promoter saw... their annual get-together jam on Instagram. The band has lost none of its sass.'