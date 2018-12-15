Stonewall JacksonBorn 6 November 1932
Stonewall Jackson
1932-11-06
Stonewall Jackson Biography (Wikipedia)
Stonewall Jackson (born November 6, 1932) is an American country singer, guitarist and musician who achieved his greatest fame during country's "golden" honky tonk era in the 1950s and early 1960s.
Nothing Takes The Place Of Loving You
Waterloo
BJ The DJ
Don't Be Angry
A Wound Time Can't Erase
Life of a Poor Boy
I Can't Get Enough Of You
Mary Don't You Weep
A Little Guy Call Joe
Thirty Links Of Chain
I'm Always Second Choice
Smoke Along the Track
Life To Go
Me And You And A Dog Named Boo.
Leona
Somebody's Always Leaving
Old Showboat
Bare Necessities
