NovelistMC/Producer from Lewisham, South London. Born 20 January 1997
Novelist
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0278f98.jpg
1997-01-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2c889972-702b-4926-9624-0c5c4ef2b35e
Novelist Biography (Wikipedia)
Kojo Kankam (born 20 January 1997), better known by his stage name Novelist, is an English grime MC and producer from Lewisham in South London. He was a founding member of The Square crew and was nominated for Best Grime Act at the 2014 MOBO Awards. He has been called the "new face of grime" and was described as "the poster child for the first generation of real grime kids" by DJ Logan Sama.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Novelist Performances & Interviews
- Novelist chats to Huw Stephens about his Mercury nominationhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06g05v3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06g05v3.jpg2018-07-29T08:15:00.000ZGrime MC and producer Novelist chats to Huw Stephens about his Mercury Prize nomination for 'Novelist Guy', 80s cop films and the importance of his mum's support.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06g03j8
Novelist chats to Huw Stephens about his Mercury nomination
- Novelist freestyles for Toddla T (Part 2)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05y1vms.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05y1vms.jpg2018-02-13T17:35:00.000ZNovelist drops into Toddla T to follow up his 2014 freestyle!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05y1tzr
Novelist freestyles for Toddla T (Part 2)
Novelist Tracks
Sort by
Afro Pick
Novelist
Afro Pick
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0278f98.jpglink
Afro Pick
Last played on
Wait Stop Wait
Novelist
Wait Stop Wait
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0278f98.jpglink
Wait Stop Wait
Last played on
Man Better Jump
Novelist
Man Better Jump
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0278f98.jpglink
Man Better Jump
Last played on
Smiles
Novelist
Smiles
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0278f98.jpglink
Smiles
Last played on
Lyrics (feat. Novelist)
Skepta
Lyrics (feat. Novelist)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p043hp4r.jpglink
Lyrics (feat. Novelist)
Last played on
Better Way
Novelist
Better Way
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0278f98.jpglink
Better Way
Last played on
Stop Killing The Mandem
Novelist
Stop Killing The Mandem
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0278f98.jpglink
Stop Killing The Mandem
Last played on
Never Invited (feat. Flowdan & Novelist)
Manga Saint Hilare
Never Invited (feat. Flowdan & Novelist)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061zj9k.jpglink
Never Invited (feat. Flowdan & Novelist)
Last played on
Start
Novelist
Start
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0278f98.jpglink
Start
Last played on
Whole 9 Yards
Novelist
Whole 9 Yards
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0278f98.jpglink
Whole 9 Yards
Last played on
Latest Novelist News
Novelist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
"Nothing we say to each other means anything" - why Wiley hasn't seen Dizzee in 16 years
-
Wiley: "Reading what my dad wrote about me made me cry"
-
Why was JME was so important to Wiley rediscovering Grime?
-
Wiley
-
Skepta and Wiley had a good night at the NME Awards
-
‘This title means a lot to me’ - Wiley on being ‘The Godfather’
-
Wiley Interview
-
10 Moments That Made Wiley: Wiley talks about how he is 'over' Glastonbury
-
Wiley - 1Xtra Live 2016 Highlights
-
‘The people who built the pyramids didn’t brag about it’ – Wiley
Back to artist