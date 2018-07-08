Antônio Meneses Neto (born in Recife, 23 August 1957) is a Brazilian cellist. Antonio Meneses was born in a family of musicians. His father was first horn player at the Opera of Rio de Janeiro. He began to study the cello when he was ten. During a tour in South America, the famous cellist Antonio Janigro met him and asked him to join his classes in Düsseldorf and then in Stuttgart. In 1977, he won the first Prize at the International Competition in Munich and in 1982 he was awarded first Prize and gold Medal at the Tchaikowsky Competition in Moscow.