Antônio MenesesBorn 23 August 1957
Antônio Meneses
Antônio Meneses Biography (Wikipedia)
Antônio Meneses Neto (born in Recife, 23 August 1957) is a Brazilian cellist. Antonio Meneses was born in a family of musicians. His father was first horn player at the Opera of Rio de Janeiro. He began to study the cello when he was ten. During a tour in South America, the famous cellist Antonio Janigro met him and asked him to join his classes in Düsseldorf and then in Stuttgart. In 1977, he won the first Prize at the International Competition in Munich and in 1982 he was awarded first Prize and gold Medal at the Tchaikowsky Competition in Moscow.
Antônio Meneses Tracks
12 Variations on 'Ein Madchen oder Weibchen' for cello and piano (Op.66)
Ludwig van Beethoven
12 Variations on 'Ein Madchen oder Weibchen' for cello and piano (Op.66)
12 Variations on 'Ein Madchen oder Weibchen' for cello and piano (Op.66)
Last played on
Concerto in A minor Op.102 for violin, cello and orchestra iii) Vivace non troppo
Johannes Brahms
Concerto in A minor Op.102 for violin, cello and orchestra iii) Vivace non troppo
Concerto in A minor Op.102 for violin, cello and orchestra iii) Vivace non troppo
Last played on
Verklarte Nacht, Op.4
Arnold Schoenberg
Verklarte Nacht, Op.4
Verklarte Nacht, Op.4
Last played on
Sonata for cello and piano (Op.65) in G minor
Frédéric Chopin
Sonata for cello and piano (Op.65) in G minor
Sonata for cello and piano (Op.65) in G minor
Last played on
Cello Concerto no.1 in A minor, op.33 - 3rd mvt
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Cello Concerto no.1 in A minor, op.33 - 3rd mvt
Cello Concerto no.1 in A minor, op.33 - 3rd mvt
Last played on
Cello Suite No. 1 in G - Sarabande
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cello Suite No. 1 in G - Sarabande
Cello Suite No. 1 in G - Sarabande
Cello Suite No. 1 in G - Courante
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cello Suite No. 1 in G - Courante
Cello Suite No. 1 in G - Courante
O Canto do Cego (Suite Macambira)
Clóvis Pereira
O Canto do Cego (Suite Macambira)
O Canto do Cego (Suite Macambira)
Cello concerto No.1 in C - 3rd mvt
Joseph Haydn
Cello concerto No.1 in C - 3rd mvt
Cello concerto No.1 in C - 3rd mvt
Last played on
Sonata for violin or cello and piano (M.8) in A major
César Franck
Sonata for violin or cello and piano (M.8) in A major
Sonata for violin or cello and piano (M.8) in A major
Last played on
Aria from Pastorale in F major BWV 590
Johann Sebastian Bach
Aria from Pastorale in F major BWV 590
Aria from Pastorale in F major BWV 590
Music Arranger
Last played on
Cello Concerto, op.67 - 2nd mvt 'Andante'
Hans Gál
Cello Concerto, op.67 - 2nd mvt 'Andante'
Cello Concerto, op.67 - 2nd mvt 'Andante'
Last played on
Sonata in A minor D.821 for arpeggione: 3rd mvt
Franz Schubert
Sonata in A minor D.821 for arpeggione: 3rd mvt
Sonata in A minor D.821 for arpeggione: 3rd mvt
Last played on
Variations Concertantes for Cello and Piano Op 17
Felix Mendelssohn
Variations Concertantes for Cello and Piano Op 17
Variations Concertantes for Cello and Piano Op 17
Last played on
Arpeggione Sonata in A minor D.821, arr. cello
Franz Schubert
Arpeggione Sonata in A minor D.821, arr. cello
Arpeggione Sonata in A minor D.821, arr. cello
Last played on
Verklarte Nacht (Schwer Betont & Sehr Briet und Langsam)
Arnold Schoenberg
Verklarte Nacht (Schwer Betont & Sehr Briet und Langsam)
Verklarte Nacht (Schwer Betont & Sehr Briet und Langsam)
Last played on
Sonata no. 1 in E minor Op.38 for cello and piano
Johannes Brahms
Sonata no. 1 in E minor Op.38 for cello and piano
Sonata no. 1 in E minor Op.38 for cello and piano
Last played on
Song without Words in D major, Op 109
Felix Mendelssohn
Song without Words in D major, Op 109
Song without Words in D major, Op 109
Gigue, from Suite no. 3 in C major BWV.1009 for cello solo
Johann Sebastian Bach
Gigue, from Suite no. 3 in C major BWV.1009 for cello solo
Gigue, from Suite no. 3 in C major BWV.1009 for cello solo
Fantasy for cello and orchestra
Heitor Villa‐Lobos
Fantasy for cello and orchestra
Fantasy for cello and orchestra
Conductor
Suite populaire espagnole - No. 2 'Nana'
Antônio Meneses
Suite populaire espagnole - No. 2 'Nana'
Suite populaire espagnole - No. 2 'Nana'
Last played on
Sonata in G minor Op.65 for cello and piano - scherzo
Frédéric Chopin
Sonata in G minor Op.65 for cello and piano - scherzo
Sonata in G minor Op.65 for cello and piano - scherzo
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC SO 2013-14 Season: Maxim Vengerov
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2z5d4
Barbican, London
2014-02-28T20:50:41
28
Feb
2014
BBC SO 2013-14 Season: Maxim Vengerov
19:30
Barbican, London
