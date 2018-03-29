Edwin MorganBorn 27 April 1920. Died 17 August 2010
Edwin Morgan
1920-04-27
Edwin Morgan Biography (Wikipedia)
Edwin George Morgan OBE FRSE (27 April 1920 – 17 August 2010) was a Scottish poet and translator who was associated with the Scottish Renaissance. He is widely recognised as one of the foremost Scottish poets of the 20th century. In 1999, Morgan was made the first Glasgow Poet Laureate. In 2004, he was named as the first Scottish national poet: The Scots Makar.
Edwin Morgan Tracks
Canedolia
Edwin Morgan
Canedolia
Canedolia
The Good Years
Karine Polwart
The Good Years
The Good Years
Ay, But Can Ye?
Edwin Morgan
Ay, But Can Ye?
Ay, But Can Ye?
