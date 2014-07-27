TartitFormed 1995
Tartit
1995
Tartit Biography (Wikipedia)
Tartit (meaning "union") are a band from the Tombouctou Region of Mali. The group consists of five women and four men, all of whom are Tamasheq-speaking Tuareg. They formed in 1992 in a refugee camp in Mauritania. Imharhan, an expanded group that includes current and former Tartit members, incorporates electric instruments and cross-cultural experiments into their music.
Tartit Tracks
Eha Ehenia
Tartit
Eha Ehenia
Eha Ehenia
Aitma
Tartit
Aitma
Aitma
Tihou Beyatene
Tartit
Tihou Beyatene
Tihou Beyatene
Chargouba
Tartit
Chargouba
Chargouba
