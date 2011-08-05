Mona MurGerman singer and musician. Born 1960
Mona Mur
1960
Mona Mur Biography (Wikipedia)
Mona Mur (born 1960 in Hamburg) is a vocalist, composer and audio designer.
Mona Mur Tracks
Ein Bisschen Frieden
Mona Mur
Ein Bisschen Frieden
Ein Bisschen Frieden
