The Frozen AutumnFormed May 1993
The Frozen Autumn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1993-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2c85e478-7eda-4337-bc6a-e308c40729e2
The Frozen Autumn Biography (Wikipedia)
The Frozen Autumn is an Italian darkwave band, formed in May 1993, characterized by a blend of melancholic vocals, atmospheric gothic-wave and 1980s-style electropop.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Frozen Autumn Tracks
Sort by
Is Everything Real
The Frozen Autumn
Is Everything Real
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Is Everything Real
Last played on
The Frozen Autumn Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist