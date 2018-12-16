GitheadFormed 30 January 2004
Githead
2004-01-30
Githead Biography (Wikipedia)
Githead is a musical collaboration that includes Wire's Colin Newman as well as electronic musician Robin Rimbaud (Scanner) alongside ex-Minimal Compact members Malka Spigel and Max Franken.
Githead Tracks
Lightswimmer (6 Music Session, 16th Dec 2009)
Take Off (6 Music Session, 16th Dec 2009)
Over The Limit (6 Music Session, 16th Dec 2009)
Bringing the Sea To the City
take off
Over The Limit
Lightswimmer
Landing
