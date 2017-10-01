Charles CoburnBorn 19 June 1877. Died 30 August 1961
1877-06-19
Charles Douville Coburn (June 19, 1877 – August 30, 1961) was an American film and theatre actor. Best known for his work in comedies, Coburn received the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for 1943's The More the Merrier.
The Man Who Broke The Bank At Monte Carlo
Two Lovely Black Eyes
