Adrian BoultBorn 8 April 1889. Died 24 March 1983
Adrian Boult Biography (Wikipedia)
Sir Adrian Cedric Boult, CH (8 April 1889 – 22 February 1983) was an English conductor. Brought up in a prosperous mercantile family, he followed musical studies in England and at Leipzig, Germany, with early conducting work in London for the Royal Opera House and Sergei Diaghilev's ballet company. His first prominent post was conductor of the City of Birmingham Orchestra in 1924. When the British Broadcasting Corporation appointed him director of music in 1930, he established the BBC Symphony Orchestra and became its chief conductor. The orchestra set standards of excellence that were rivalled in Britain only by the London Philharmonic Orchestra (LPO), founded two years later.
Forced to leave the BBC in 1950 on reaching retirement age, Boult took on the chief conductorship of the LPO. The orchestra had declined from its peak of the 1930s, but under his guidance its fortunes were revived. He retired as its chief conductor in 1957, and later accepted the post of president. Although in the latter part of his career he worked with other orchestras, including the London Symphony Orchestra, the Philharmonia Orchestra, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, and his former orchestra, the BBC Symphony, it was the LPO with which he was primarily associated, conducting it in concerts and recordings until 1978, in what was widely called his "Indian Summer".
March past of the kitchen utensils (The Wasps)
The Ride of the Valkyries
Mass in B minor, BWV 232 (Qui sedes ad dexteram Patris)
The Wand of youth - suite no. 1 (Op.1a), Sun dance
The Lark Ascending
Im Treibhaus (Wesendonck-Lieder)
The Planets - suite (Op.32), Neptune, the mystic [with female chorus]
The Planets - suite (Op.32), Jupiter, the bringer of jollity
The Planets - suite (Op.32), Mars, the bringer of war
Pastoral Symphony [Symphony No. 3] (2nd mvt)
Fantasia On a Theme By Thomas Tallis (Opening)
The Birds: Bridal March
Irish Rhapsody no. 2 in E major
The Banks of Green Willow
Uranus, the Magician (The Planets, Op 32)
English Folk Song Suite
Ballet Music: The Perfect Fool
Irish Rhapsody no. 4 Op. 141
The Perfect Fool
Caractacus, Op 35 (Triumphal March)
Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis
Partita for double string orchestra (1st & 2nd mvts)
Scherzo in Arden
Neptune, the Mystic (The Planets, Op 32)
Violin Concerto: third movement
Orb and Sceptre coronation march
Serenade to Music
Violin Concerto in B minor Op. 61 iii) Allegro molto
Introduction and Allegro, Op 47
Mars, the Bringer of War (The Planets, Op 32)
Wesendonck-Lieder, No. 3 Im Treibhaus
Lilliburlero
Silent Worship
Nocturne (New Year Music), Op.7
Prelude for String Orchestra, Op.25
Messiah (Part 1: Comfort ye; Ev'ry Valley)
Jupiter, the Bringer of Jollity (The Planets, Op 32)
Good Friday Music (Parsifal)
The Wasps (Overture)
Romance for String Orchestra op 11
3 Bavarian dances
Cockaigne Overture, Op 40, 'In London Town'
