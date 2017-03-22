Ed CuffeeBorn 7 June 1902. Died 3 January 1959
Ed Cuffee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1902-06-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2c7fc8d4-a6ff-4d9c-9ffd-96d4fd7c8dba
Ed Cuffee Biography (Wikipedia)
Edward Emerson Cuffee (June 7, 1902 in Norfolk, Virginia – January 3, 1959 in New York City) was an American jazz trombonist.
Cuffee moved to New York in the 1920s, where he recorded with Clarence Williams (1927–29) and played with Bingie Madison. He played in McKinney's Cotton Pickers (1929–34) and in Fletcher Henderson's band (1935–38), then with Leon Abbey (1940 and subsequently), Count Basie (1941), Chris Columbus (1944), and Bunk Johnson (1947). Cuffee quit playing professionally after the late 1940s. Cuffee has sometimes been incorrectly referred to as Cuffee Davidson because of erroneous early sources.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ed Cuffee Tracks
Sort by
The Entertainer
Alphonse Steele
The Entertainer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p051y03z.jpglink
The Entertainer
Last played on
Christopher Columbus
Roy Eldridge
Christopher Columbus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4ff.jpglink
Christopher Columbus
Last played on
Stealin' Apples
Leon "Chu" Berry
Stealin' Apples
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4ff.jpglink
Stealin' Apples
Last played on
Back to artist