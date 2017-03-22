Edward Emerson Cuffee (June 7, 1902 in Norfolk, Virginia – January 3, 1959 in New York City) was an American jazz trombonist.

Cuffee moved to New York in the 1920s, where he recorded with Clarence Williams (1927–29) and played with Bingie Madison. He played in McKinney's Cotton Pickers (1929–34) and in Fletcher Henderson's band (1935–38), then with Leon Abbey (1940 and subsequently), Count Basie (1941), Chris Columbus (1944), and Bunk Johnson (1947). Cuffee quit playing professionally after the late 1940s. Cuffee has sometimes been incorrectly referred to as Cuffee Davidson because of erroneous early sources.