Slightly Stoopid
Formed 1995
Slightly Stoopid
1995
Slightly Stoopid Biography (Wikipedia)
Slightly Stoopid is an American band based in the Ocean Beach neighborhood of San Diego, California, who describe their music as "a fusion of folk, rock, reggae and blues with hip-hop, funk, metal and punk." As a band, they have released thirteen albums (four live), with their ninth studio album entitled Everyday Life, Everyday People on July 13, 2018. The band was originally signed by Bradley Nowell from the band Sublime to his label Skunk Records while still in high school.
Slightly Stoopid Tracks
Everyday People (feat. G. Love)
If You Want It
Top Of The World
2am
