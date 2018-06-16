The Boxer RebellionLondon alternative rock band. Formed 2001
The Boxer Rebellion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p06444cl.jpg
2001
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2c7dcadf-60cd-4e5b-8147-a352fd3408c7
The Boxer Rebellion Biography (Wikipedia)
The Boxer Rebellion is an international indie band formed in London, United Kingdom in 2001, consisting of Tennessee-native Nathan Nicholson (vocals, guitar, keyboards) and Englishmen Andrew Smith (lead guitar), Adam Harrison (bass guitar), and Piers Hewitt (drums). They have so far released an eponymous EP, six studio albums, Exits (2005), Union (2009), The Cold Still (2011), Promises (2013), Ocean by Ocean (2016) and Ghost Alive (2018), as well as a compilation album, B-Sides & Rarities Collection, Vol. 1 & 2 (2012).
The Boxer Rebellion Tracks
Code Red
The Boxer Rebellion
Code Red
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06444cl.jpglink
Code Red
Last played on
Fear (Nero's Radio Mix)
The Boxer Rebellion
Fear (Nero's Radio Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06444cl.jpglink
Fear (Nero's Radio Mix)
Last played on
Love Yourself
The Boxer Rebellion
Love Yourself
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06444cl.jpglink
Love Yourself
Last played on
Diamonds
The Boxer Rebellion
Diamonds
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06444cl.jpglink
Diamonds
Last played on
Locked In The Bedroom (6 Music Session, 7 Jan 2011)
The Boxer Rebellion
Locked In The Bedroom (6 Music Session, 7 Jan 2011)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06444cl.jpglink
Step Out Of The Car (6 Music Session, 7 Jan 2011)
The Boxer Rebellion
Step Out Of The Car (6 Music Session, 7 Jan 2011)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06444cl.jpglink
If You Run (6 Music Session, 7 Jan 2011)
The Boxer Rebellion
If You Run (6 Music Session, 7 Jan 2011)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06444cl.jpglink
Keep Me Close
The Boxer Rebellion
Keep Me Close
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06444cl.jpglink
Keep Me Close
Last played on
Semi Automatic
The Boxer Rebellion
Semi Automatic
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06444cl.jpglink
Semi Automatic
Last played on
Big Ideas
The Boxer Rebellion
Big Ideas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06444cl.jpglink
Big Ideas
Last played on
Weapon
The Boxer Rebellion
Weapon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06444cl.jpglink
Weapon
Last played on
You Can Love Me
The Boxer Rebellion
You Can Love Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06444cl.jpglink
You Can Love Me
Last played on
Let's Disappear
The Boxer Rebellion
Let's Disappear
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06444cl.jpglink
Let's Disappear
Last played on
Pull Yourself Together
The Boxer Rebellion
Pull Yourself Together
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06444cl.jpglink
Pull Yourself Together
Last played on
Evacuate
The Boxer Rebellion
Evacuate
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06444cl.jpglink
Evacuate
Last played on
Keep Moving
The Boxer Rebellion
Keep Moving
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06444cl.jpglink
Keep Moving
Last played on
Keep Moving
The Boxer Rebellion
Keep Moving
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06444cl.jpglink
Keep Moving
Last played on
You Belong To Me
The Boxer Rebellion
You Belong To Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06444cl.jpglink
You Belong To Me
Last played on
All You Do Is Talk
The Boxer Rebellion
All You Do Is Talk
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06444cl.jpglink
All You Do Is Talk
Last played on
Spitting Fire
The Boxer Rebellion
Spitting Fire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06444cl.jpglink
Spitting Fire
Last played on
The Runner
The Boxer Rebellion
The Runner
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06444cl.jpglink
The Runner
Last played on
Step Out Of The Car
The Boxer Rebellion
Step Out Of The Car
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06444cl.jpglink
Step Out Of The Car
Last played on
Flashing Light Means Go
The Boxer Rebellion
Flashing Light Means Go
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06444cl.jpglink
Flashing Light Means Go
Last played on
