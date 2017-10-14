Harry Allen (born October 12, 1966) is an American jazz tenor saxophonist born in Washington, D.C. Early on he was recognized in high school as an exceptional talent able to play tunes such as Body and Soul in the style of tenor players Coleman Hawkins, Ben Webster, Flip Phillips, and Sam Donahue. He is a traditionalist in the manner of Scott Hamilton. He is best known for his work with John Colianni, Dori Caymmi, Keith Ingham, John Pizzarelli, and Bucky Pizzarelli.