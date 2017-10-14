Harry AllenSaxophone. Born 12 October 1966
Harry Allen
1966-10-12
Harry Allen Biography (Wikipedia)
Harry Allen (born October 12, 1966) is an American jazz tenor saxophonist born in Washington, D.C. Early on he was recognized in high school as an exceptional talent able to play tunes such as Body and Soul in the style of tenor players Coleman Hawkins, Ben Webster, Flip Phillips, and Sam Donahue. He is a traditionalist in the manner of Scott Hamilton. He is best known for his work with John Colianni, Dori Caymmi, Keith Ingham, John Pizzarelli, and Bucky Pizzarelli.
Harry Allen Tracks
River Stay 'Way From My Door
Harry Allen
Harry Allen
Tea for Two
Harry Allen
Harry Allen
Tea for Two
Down By The River
Harry Allen
Harry Allen
Down By The River
Blue River
Harry Allen
Harry Allen
Blue River
Walking By The River
Harry Allen
Harry Allen
Walking By The River
Cry Me A River
Harry Allen
Harry Allen
Cry Me A River
Roll On, Mississippi, Roll On
Harry Allen
Harry Allen
Roll On, Mississippi, Roll On
Flight of the Foo Birds
Harry Allen
Harry Allen
Flight of the Foo Birds
Rhythm On The River
Harry Allen
Harry Allen
Rhythm On The River
The Opener
Harry Allen
Harry Allen
The Opener
Riverboat Shuffle
Harry Allen
Harry Allen
Riverboat Shuffle
All God's Chillun
Harry Allen
Harry Allen
All God's Chillun
Luck Be a Lady Tonight
Harry Allen
Harry Allen
Luck Be a Lady Tonight
It Was Just One of Those Things
Harry Allen
Harry Allen
It Was Just One of Those Things
Rose of Washington Square
Harry Allen
Harry Allen
Rose of Washington Square
