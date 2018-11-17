Theo CrokerBorn 18 July 1985
Theo Croker
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1985-07-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2c7bc024-3d96-4051-b0ec-b65229df1419
Theo Croker Biography (Wikipedia)
Theodore Lee Croker (born July 18, 1985) is a jazz trumpeter, composer, and bandleader from Leesburg, Florida. Theo Croker has released four studio albums—Fundamentals (2006), In the Tradition (2009), Afro Physicist (2014), and Escape Velocity (2016).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Theo Croker Performances & Interviews
- Jamie Cullum May 2016 Recommendationhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p037vdp3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p037vdp3.jpg2016-05-06T08:59:00.000ZJamie recommends music from trumpeter, vocalist and composer Theo Crokerhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03t7c7j
Jamie Cullum May 2016 Recommendation
Theo Croker Tracks
Sort by
Bo Masekela
Theo Croker
Bo Masekela
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bo Masekela
Last played on
It's Gonna Be Alright
Theo Croker
It's Gonna Be Alright
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's Gonna Be Alright
Last played on
Blame Jerry (feat. Theo Croker & Anthony Marshall)
China Moses
Blame Jerry (feat. Theo Croker & Anthony Marshall)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blame Jerry (feat. Theo Croker & Anthony Marshall)
Last played on
Roy Allen (Jazz Nights At The Quay Concert Music)
Theo Croker
Roy Allen (Jazz Nights At The Quay Concert Music)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This Could Be
Theo Croker
This Could Be
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This Could Be
Last played on
In Orbit
Theo Croker
In Orbit
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In Orbit
Last played on
Transcend
Theo Croker
Transcend
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Transcend
Last played on
We Can't Breathe
Theo Croker
We Can't Breathe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Can't Breathe
Last played on
I Can't Help It (feat. Dee Dee Bridgewater)
Theo Croker
I Can't Help It (feat. Dee Dee Bridgewater)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Can't Help It (feat. Dee Dee Bridgewater)
No Escape From Bliss
Theo Croker
No Escape From Bliss
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Escape From Bliss
Cover The Waterfront
Theo Croker
Cover The Waterfront
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cover The Waterfront
The Right Time
Theo Croker
The Right Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Right Time
Interlude One
Theo Croker
Interlude One
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Interlude One
Meditations
Theo Croker
Meditations
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Meditations
Love From The Sun (feat. Dee Dee Bridgewater)
Theo Croker
Love From The Sun (feat. Dee Dee Bridgewater)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love From The Sun (feat. Dee Dee Bridgewater)
I Can't Help It (feat. Dee Dee Bridgewater)
Theo Croker
I Can't Help It (feat. Dee Dee Bridgewater)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Theo Croker Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist