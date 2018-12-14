Brian KennedyIrish singer-songwriter. Born 12 October 1966
Brian Kennedy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqvtw.jpg
1966-10-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2c7b4cba-db88-4107-902c-5e85458aaec7
Brian Kennedy Biography (Wikipedia)
Brian Edward Patrick Kennedy (born 12 October 1966) is an Irish singer-songwriter and author from Belfast. He scored a number of hit singles and albums in the UK and RoI during the 1990s and 2000s and has represented Ireland in the Eurovision Song Contest 2006. He is the younger brother of the late musician Bap Kennedy.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Brian Kennedy Performances & Interviews
- Brian Kennedy performs live!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04y2mx2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04y2mx2.jpg2017-03-26T11:48:00.000ZBrian Kennedy performs two live songs for The Michael Ball Show.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04y2m58
Brian Kennedy performs live!
- Brian Kennedy Live in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p020l75c.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p020l75c.jpg2014-06-08T13:00:00.000ZThe Northern Irish singer-songwriter performed two songs live in Terry's studiohttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p020l7m9
Brian Kennedy Live in Session
Brian Kennedy Tracks
Sort by
Eist, A Stor
Brian Kennedy
Eist, A Stor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvtw.jpglink
Eist, A Stor
Last played on
You Raise Me Up
Brian Kennedy
You Raise Me Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvtw.jpglink
You Raise Me Up
Last played on
You Raise Me Up
Secret Garden
You Raise Me Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvtw.jpglink
You Raise Me Up
Last played on
I Dreamt I Dwelt in Marble Halls
Brian Kennedy
I Dreamt I Dwelt in Marble Halls
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvtw.jpglink
I Dreamt I Dwelt in Marble Halls
Last played on
Life Love And Happiness
Brian Kennedy
Life Love And Happiness
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvtw.jpglink
Life Love And Happiness
Last played on
Get On With Your Short Life
Brian Kennedy
Get On With Your Short Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvtw.jpglink
Get On With Your Short Life
Last played on
Christopher Street
Brian Kennedy
Christopher Street
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvtw.jpglink
Christopher Street
Last played on
Silver Hearts On Chains
Brian Kennedy
Silver Hearts On Chains
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvtw.jpglink
Silver Hearts On Chains
Last played on
Carrickfergus
Brian Kennedy
Carrickfergus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvtw.jpglink
Carrickfergus
Last played on
I Hope That I Don't Fall In Love With You
Juliet Turner
I Hope That I Don't Fall In Love With You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrq5.jpglink
I Hope That I Don't Fall In Love With You
Last played on
A Better Man
Brian Kennedy
A Better Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvtw.jpglink
A Better Man
Last played on
Call Me Old Fashioned
Brian Kennedy
Call Me Old Fashioned
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvtw.jpglink
Call Me Old Fashioned
Last played on
Put The Message In The Box
Brian Kennedy
Put The Message In The Box
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvtw.jpglink
Put The Message In The Box
Last played on
Christmas Morning
Brian Kennedy
Christmas Morning
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvtw.jpglink
Christmas Morning
Last played on
Curragh Of Kildare
Brian Kennedy
Curragh Of Kildare
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvtw.jpglink
Curragh Of Kildare
Last played on
Playlists featuring Brian Kennedy
Brian Kennedy Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist