Primitive Radio Gods is an American alternative rock band from Southern California. Current members consist of frontman Chris O'Connor, who performs vocals and bass; percussionist Tim Lauterio; and Luke McAuliffe, who contributes various additional instrumentation (guitars, violins, piano) as well as much of the art that has appeared on the band's albums and website. Former member Jeff Sparks wrote, sang, and played bass before leaving the band to pursue other music projects in 2001.
The band is best known for their 1996 hit "Standing Outside a Broken Phone Booth with Money in My Hand", which peaked No. 1 on the Billboard Modern Rock chart.
Standing Outside a Broken Phone Booth with Money in My Hand
Standing Outside A Broken Phone Booth With Money In My Hand
Standing Outside A Broken Phone Booth With Money In My Hand
Standing Outside
Standing Outside
Standing Outside
Standing Outside A Broken Phone Booth
Standing Outside A Broken Phone Booth
Standing Outside A Broken Phone Booth
